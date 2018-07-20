Bhumi Pednekar CONFESSES that she was nervous about the lovemaking scene in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial in Lust Stories

Bhumi Pednekar is known for girl-next-door roles. Whether it was her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha or the ones that followed, the actress resonated with the audience as a small-town girl. Her character in Lust Stories soon became a talking point for her different avatar and also for her experimentation.

For the uninitiated, Bhumi Pednekar plays the unconventional role of a housemaid in the film that was a part of the Lust Stories anthology. The actress’ lovemaking scene with Neil Bhooplam has also garnered attention for her breaking away from her girl-next-door image. Speaking on the same to a leading daily, Bhumi Pednekar confessed that it was initially quite unnerving for her to do the scene for the first time.

She stated in these reports that probably why people were quite taken aback because she is doing such a kind of role for the first time. She also reasoned about the need for the scene mentioning about how class divide played an important role in the story and also a woman’s feelings. Keeping all of it in mind, Zoya found it integral. Bhumi was also pleasantly surprised that the story became a talk of the town and how it was beautiful that people didn’t constantly focus only on that particular love making scene.

Besides that, Bhumi also heaped praises on Zoya Akhtar for shooting the scene quite aesthetically. The actress also spoke about how despite the fact that she watched the film with her mother, the scene didn’t make her or her mother uncomfortable.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is also quite excited about her next film Son Chiriya. The actress will be sharing screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput and they are supposed to play dacoits in this Abhishek Chaubey directorial. The actress went on to explain that it has been one of the toughest roles she has played in her career and that she hopes it is the fourth hit film of her career!

