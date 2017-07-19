Bhumi Pednekar clarifies on stalking scene in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha after being trolled on social media

With Toilet-Ek Prem Katha aiming to bring about a revolution in the sanitation and hygiene facilities in rural areas, the film however unexpectedly faced a wrath on social media over a ‘romantic track’. After the release of the video of the song ‘Hans Mat Pagli’, the number received flak from netizens who believed that the film promoted stalking.

Bhumi Pednekar, who is the leading lady of the film, explained that the film is set in a small town and the makers were only attempting to keep it authentic. She further went on to clarify that there is no stalking angle in the song or the film but it is actually a heart-warming tale of romance. The actress asserted that if she had found anything derogatory in the script, as a person who raises her voice against injustice and gender discrimination, she wouldn’t have agreed to do the film in the first place.

Further stating that this is how a man approaches a woman in small towns, Bhumi added that the hero isn’t grabbing her wrist or forcing himself on her in any way. Talking about how men often make objectionable remarks on women on social media, Bhumi also described stalking as something where when a woman tells off a man, the man in turn pesters her to be with him in different ways. She mentioned that the situation in her film Toilet is far from that.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and it is slated to release on August 11.