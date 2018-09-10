Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after Ganpati Bappa which will be celebrated at Aayush and Arpita Sharma’s residence this year!

Last year, Salman Khan could only attend the Ganesh Chaturthi visarjan celebrations at the house of his sister, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma in Bandra but this year he will be in Mumbai for the entire celebrations. The super star will start Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-packed Bharat schedule in Abu Dhabi once the festival gets over. It’s more special for the Khandaan this year as Arpita’s husband’s launch movie Loveratri releases next month on October 5.

Salman and Katrina Kaif have already completed one schedule of Bharat in Malta last month where a couple of songs and some scenes were shot. In the Abu Dhabi schedule, which is scheduled to begin after September 20, the duo is expected to shoot more romantic and action-packed scenes. Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean movie, Ode To My Father.

Says a source, “Salman and his entire family are devotees of Lord Ganesha and take part in the yearly festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. Except when he was shooting for Tubelight in Manali in 2016 and he missed it, Salman has always been in town to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. He has been hosting it at his own residence in Galaxy Apartments, for the last few years but in 2013, when his apartment was under renovation, the family decided to celebrate the festival at his sister and brother-in-law Atul and Alvira Agnihotri’s (who is producing Bharat) Bandra’s apartment. But from last year the festival has shifted to Arpita and Aayush’s apartment in Rizvi Complex, off Carter Road, in Bandra and this year too, the Khandaan will participate in the festivities there. Salman will join in the celebrations as he’s in Mumbai.”

Buzz is that Katrina and he will leave for Bharat schedule in Abu Dhabi after that. The actress is expected to join the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita’s home as she’s very close to both the sisters. Salman’s friend Iulia Vantur had also attended the celebrations last year. Salman was seen dancing his heart out to the beat of drums while carrying the Ganesha idol for visarjan.

In 2007 the star had gone for Lalbagh Cha Raja in Parel. Ganesh Chaturthi started with the Khan family from 2001 when Arpita insisted. She has always been bringing home an eco-Ganpati idol for the puja and organizing everything herself, single-handedly every year, since then.