“I am better now”- Kapil Sharma

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

I am better now Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s health took a minor dive earlier this week when he was rushed from the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness.

However, Kapil’s fans would be relieved to know he is recovering well.

On Friday morning, when I inquired about his health Kapil responded, “I am feeling better now. Thank you for your concern.”

Kapil’s colleague Kiku Sharda explained to me the problem with Kapil’s health. “He had high blood pressure and he suffered from a low sugar level. He is okay now.”

Sources from the show reveal that Kapil’s health has been a matter of concern for the past few months.

“He has been tense and anxious ever since the controversy over his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover broke out. Sunil’s departure from the show was more a personal than a professional blow, Kapil told us he never expected things would come to such a head. He has a tendency to lose his temper. But he becomes okay in just a while. We’re all used to it. It’s not condoning bad behaviour. It’s accepting those close to you with all their blemishes. Kapil never thought Sunil would walk out,” says the source.

Efforts to bring about a rapprochement are still on. Kapil’s hospitalization could be that uninvited thawing point everyone was looking for.

