This is the best gift that Deepika Padukone received according to her

Deepika Padukone, who turned a year older in January, revealed that the most special gift she ever received was Padmaavat’s censor certification. Deepika Padukone is more than happy that her latest release Padmaavat has set the box office registers ringing. She is enthralled with all the appreciation she has been receiving for her role as Rani Padmini.

Deepika Padukone recently confessed about her best birthday gift that she received this year which was Padmaavat’s certification that finally arrived earlier this month. Talking about the moment, Deepika revealed that she was on a family holiday. When she received a call from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she was obviously in for a surprise when she heard that her film has been certified.

Elaborating on the same, Deepika maintained that the certificate was dated 5.1.2018 and she added that it was most precious and best birthday gift this year.

For the uninitiated, Padmaavat that has faced immense controversies since its inception was supposed to release last December. From vandalizing the sets to protests to censor trouble, the film has been facing several hindrances. While it was denied certification last year after the makers delayed to send the film for certification, after a lot of controversies, the film not only managed certification but also successfully released in theatres last week.

Despite its ban in few states, Padmaavat has now managed to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark.