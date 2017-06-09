Besides Farah Khan and Chitrangda Singh, Ameesha Patel to have a cameo in Munna Michael

Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael has raised tremendous curiosity amongst the fans. From the trailer, one can understand that film is said to be a tribute to global pop star late Michael Jackson. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff will be involved in a lot of action sequences and dancing.

While the film will have a lot of dancing, it will also see many cameos. As we had reported earlier, the film will have cameos from ace choreographer cum filmmaker Farah Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Shaan. They will be judges in the film for a dance show. Now, we have learned that besides all three of them, Ameesha Patel will also be making an appearance in the film. Although her role is kept under wraps, it would be interesting to see her on screen after a while.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael marks the debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. It is slated to release on July 21.