Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.06.2017 | 7:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Dobaara – See Your Evil Raabta Baahubali 2
follow us on

Besides Farah Khan and Chitrangda Singh, Ameesha Patel to have a cameo in Munna Michael

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Besides Farah Khan and Chitrangda Singh, Ameesha Patel to have a cameo in Munna Michael

Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael has raised tremendous curiosity amongst the fans. From the trailer, one can understand that film is said to be a tribute to global pop star late Michael Jackson. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff will be involved in a lot of action sequences and dancing.

While the film will have a lot of dancing, it will also see many cameos. As we had reported earlier, the film will have cameos from ace choreographer cum filmmaker Farah Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Shaan. They will be judges in the film for a dance show. Now, we have learned that besides all three of them, Ameesha Patel will also be making an appearance in the film. Although her role is kept under wraps, it would be interesting to see her on screen after a while.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael marks the debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. It is slated to release on July 21.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Here's how big of a swanky radio…

BREAKING: Shooting for Anushka Sharma's Pari…

Did You Know? Akshay Kumar was to play…

OMG! Shah Rukh Khan doesn't wish to attend…

Here’s where Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu,…

Disney books optimum theatres for Jagga…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification