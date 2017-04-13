Begum Jaan will not release in Pakistan and this has left Mahesh Bhatt hurt

With the constant speculations about the sensitive relations between India and Pakistan yet another film that has faced the consequences is Mahesh Bhatt’s Begum Jaan. While Mahesh Bhatt had hopes about releasing the film across the border, it was shattered as this becomes the second film in Pakistan to not have a release in the past one month.

Prior to this, Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana faced a similar fate, considering that the film censor rules in Pakistan don’t allow the import of films based on the subject of partition. Readers may be aware that Begum Jaan talks about the brave fight put by women in a brothel to save their shelter that becomes the target of corrupt, manipulative, selfish and greedy politicians and is set during the 1947 Partition era.

Talking about the same, Mahesh Bhatt stated that he even requested the Pakistan censor board to view his film once before arriving at a decision. While he was assured about the same, since then he hasn’t heard from them and even his distributors in Pakistan have reportedly been intimated to not import Begum Jaan to Pakistan. Although he asserted that the film will not face any major losses since it is not releasing in Pakistani market, it was the way he was ridiculed by some of his associates that left him hurt revealed Mahesh Bhatt.

On the other hand, Srijit Mukerji maintained that the rule of someone else’s land should be respected and he added that Pakistanis are more sensitive and touchy about the issue of Partition.

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, Begum Jaan also has Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Mishti, Gauahar Khan, Vivek Mushran, and Chunky Pandey playing prominent roles and is slated to release on April 14.