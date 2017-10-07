“Battling a speech issue has kept loud verbal violence away from me,”- Hrithik Roshan

The Hrithik Roshan–Kangana Ranaut controversy seems to be getting messy day after day. It might actually go up a notch as Hrithik Roshan will be speaking for the first time on camera about the entire controversy tonight in an interview to a news channel.

Hrithik Roshan, who created a social media storm with his first statement on the ongoing legal battle with Kangana Ranaut, has been receiving exceptional support from the virtual audience. With a lot of active conversations discussing Hrithik’s post, Twitter went into frenzy. A Twitter user responded to Hrithik’s statement with an advice to Hrithik that read as, “You might be boring if you stick to your truth and don’t read out of an attacking script. But say your piece honestly and sensitively. And then forever hold your peace.”

Acknowledging the advice, Hrithik Roshan replied on Twitter, “I hv not tampered n I will Not tamper with d integrity of truth 4sake of entertainment. B patient with me mark. Truth is in fact boring 2watch”.

Hrithik Roshan further said, “Plus can’t make it a spectacle evn if I wantd 2. Perhaps battling a speech issue since my childhood has kept loud verbal violence away frm me”

It is a well-known fact that Hrithik Roshan had stammering issues since his childhood. The actor has been very vocal about battling the speech issue. Referring to his speech problem, Hrithik explained that he can never indulge in loud verbal violence even if he wishes too. He further went ahead to assure that he has not and never will tamper with the integrity of truth for the sake of entertainment.

It now remains to be seen what else comes out in Hrithik Roshan’s first ever sit down interview where he will address his side of the story.