Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor set off to an ISOLATED location, inside shoot deets

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu is shot as realistically as possible. The movie highlights the problem of lack of electricity in hinterlands of the country and is driven by its content. The makers hence are making sure that masses receive their message well and therefore have shortlisted one location in Tehri, Uttarakhand which is cut off and isolated. Though the set could have been recreated in one of the studios in the city, director Shree Narayan Singh wanted the authentic rustic backdrop of the said village as a canvas to shoot this particular bit from the movie. It is a 15 day schedule.

According to the sources close to the movie, the lead cast and crew would have to travel for two hours before reaching the shoot location but as both Shahid and Shraddha are thorough professionals, they don’t mind the effort. Around 20 locations were shortlisted by the makers but since the selected location does not have electric poles at vast distances, it is proven to be apt for the storyline. Plus, it is a sparsely populated location and the camera would be able to capture a beautiful natural landscape.

Shahid Kapoor has had a great year with Padmaavat becoming the top grosser of his career. The success of the movie which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has put him in the next league. Let’s see how Batti Gul Meter Chalu fares at the box office.

