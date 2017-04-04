Bahubali stars to walk to ramp for Bahubali: The Conclusion inspired clothing line

There is no doubt that fans have been eagerly waiting for the biggest movie of the year, Bahubali: The Conclusion. From its grandeur to its story, the first part has already broken several records. Now, that the sequel is just a few days away from its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions.

Now, we have learned that six designers including Anupama Dayal, Saurabh Kant Shrivastav and Sailex will be launching a special clothing collection inspired by the film Bahubali: The Conclusion, in association with an online shopping portal.

Designers Mrinalini Gupta, Yogesh Chaudhary and Aparijita Toor have also contributed to the apparel and accessories for the magnum opus collection via BollyWoo. Not just that, the stars of the film including Tamannaah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati will be showcasing the collection during a fashion show on April 7.

Directed SS Rajamouli, Bahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas in the title role alongside Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. It hits the screens on April 28.

