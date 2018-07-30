Bahubali director SS Rajamouli in a dilemma! Action-thriller or another period drama, which one will he CHOOSE?

It seems that screenwriter of Baahubali, KV Vijayendra Prasad is busy developing 10 stories for Eros as a part of the deal. Now, this variety of scripts seems to have left the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in a dilemma. It is being said that the filmmaker is confused between a modern action thriller and a period drama.

Recent reports suggest that the father Vijayendra Prasad is keen that his son directs one of his films, which is a war drama. The film has been created on the lines of Baahubali – The Beginning and Baahubali – The Conclusion. It seems that Vijayendra has also spoken to Rajamouli about the film. It is also being said that it will be a Telugu magnum opus that needs to be created on a grand scale.

On the other hand, reports have it that SS Rajamouli is more interested in another script written by father Prasad. The film is a modern-day thriller and it seems that it has left the Baahubali director fascinated. If these reports are to be believed, the filmmaker is keen on this action film more owing to the fact that the other script is similar to his previous work. However, this action thriller is a different genre that he will get to explore instead, for his next film. Considering that directing another film like the Prabhas starrer will make it seem repetitive, Rajamouli is faced with the dilemma.

But, the decision will be finalized only next month. Sources have been reportedly quoted that currently Rajamouli is keeping an open mind when it comes to his next. He will lock one of these scripts in August, after the scripting of both the films is completed. Whichever film he finalizes, the same would commence from mid-2019.

The official announcement on the films is yet to be made.

Also Read: S.S. Rajamouli takes Baahubali series to Pakistan and here are the details