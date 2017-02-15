Bahubali: The Conclusion makers deny Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Shah Rukh Khan's presence in the film

Bahubali: The Conclusion is one of the most anticipated films of the year as it will give the audience the answer the most asked question, “Why Kattapa killed Bahubali?”

While the audience is sitting on the edge to watch the film, there have been rumors that suggested that Shah Rukh Khan may also be a part of the film. According to the rumors, SRK was to play a mediator between Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s characters. The buzz turned out to be just a rumour and nothing more. Bahubali makers took their twitter handle to clarify the news saying that SRK is not the film. Crushing many fans’ excitement, the statement read, “We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn’t ? But unfortunately it’s a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2”

Helmed SS Rajamouli, Bahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the screens on April 28.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

SRK

Shah Rukh Khan will once again be back on TV with…

Deepika Padukone does a look test

Deepika Padukone does a look test for Anand L…

Shah Rukh Khan

A railway vendor files a case against Shah Rukh…

Naam Shabana

Here’s why Taapsee Pannu can’t stop thanking…

Baadshaho

SHOCKING: 5 Foreign artists were asked to leave…

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator gets felicitation at…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification