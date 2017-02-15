Bahubali: The Conclusion makers deny Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in the film

Bahubali: The Conclusion is one of the most anticipated films of the year as it will give the audience the answer the most asked question, “Why Kattapa killed Bahubali?”

While the audience is sitting on the edge to watch the film, there have been rumors that suggested that Shah Rukh Khan may also be a part of the film. According to the rumors, SRK was to play a mediator between Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s characters. The buzz turned out to be just a rumour and nothing more. Bahubali makers took their twitter handle to clarify the news saying that SRK is not the film. Crushing many fans’ excitement, the statement read, “We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn’t ? But unfortunately it’s a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2”

Helmed SS Rajamouli, Bahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the screens on April 28.