Badrinath Ki Dulhania gets UA, asked to get NOC from website

The Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been granted a ‘UA’ certification by the Central Board Of Film Certification.

But with a pre-condition.

The makers need to get an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the marriage portal Shaadi.com. Says a source close the development, “Just recently there was a legal issue over the film Runningshaadi.com making use of the name associated with a marriage portal. The makers had to drop the ‘.com’ from their title and from every mention in the film. The censor board can’t allow a repeat performance of the same tamasha.”

In the course of the storytelling in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the name of the marriage portal Shaadi.com crops up prominently.

“The CBFC has asked producer Karan Johar to produce an NOC from the marriage portal Shaadi.com. Only then would they be allowed to retain the portal’s name in the film.”

Apparently, the CBFC will now play it safe with all brand names mentioned in the film. If the name of patented product is mentioned, an NOC has to be obtained by the producer.