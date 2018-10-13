Bollywood Hungama
After Badla, Sujoy Ghosh to direct horror series for Netflix

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sujoy Ghosh was last behind the camera for the Vidya Balan starrer Kaahani 2, and has been busy working on his next film Badla. Well, while the Amitabh BachchanTaapsee Pannu starrer that is said to be a remake of the Spanish film Contratiempo is yet to release, we hear that this maverick filmmaker has already signed on for his next. In fact, post Badla, Sujoy is all set to return with a horror series for the streaming giant Netflix.

Talking about the same, a source close to the developments says, “Yes Sujoy has gone the web series way and will be directing a horror show for Netflix. Though details of the show and its cast are being kept under wraps, the show has been titled Type Writer.” After the successes of Kaahani 2, Sujoy is currently busy with Badla which will be a thriller and will commence work on the Netflix series only after he completes it.

Now with this, Sujoy Ghosh will be joining Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and others who have also made content for digital platforms.

Also Read: Sujoy Ghosh REVEALS how he brought together a team of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu for his next

