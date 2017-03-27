The Bachchans set aside all commitments to be with Aishwarya, Big B postpones Sarkar 3 promotions

BySubhash K. Jha
Aishwarya Rai Bahchan is shattered by her father’s death. “It was expected. The doctors had warned the family. But nothing prepares you for the death of loved one, even if it is inevitable. Aishwarya has been keeping up a brave front. But she has taken her father’s death very badly. Though it was her mother who accompanied Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya to all her international events, she was very close to her father. Not just Aishwarya, Abhishek too was extremely close to Krishnarajji,” says a family friend.

The power couple has for now withdrawn from professional commitments. “Until Aishwarya recovers from her grief Abhishek would be by her side. In fact the entire Bachchan parivar is with her. On the day after the death, Amitji cancelled his public event with Shah Rukh Khan and Shah Rukh stage-managed the event on his own,” says the friend.

Apparently the release of the next Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3 was postponed by a month from April 7 to May 12 to accommodate the tragedy in the Bachchan family. Says a source, “One of the reasons why Sarkar 3 got postponed was because it didn’t seem right for Bachchan Saab to promote a film at a time like this.”

