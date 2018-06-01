After his babymoon got delayed, Shahid Kapoor will now be taking paternity BREAK in September for his second born

Earlier this week we had reported that Shahid Kapoor decided to do away with his babymoon to allot dates for Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The Padmaavat actor however has decided to take some time off after his second child arrives. His wife Mira Rajput is due in September and the actor wants to wrap up major commitments before that month.

If recent reports are to be believed, Shahid Kapoor will be taking a break for almost a month after his wife Mira Rajput delivers in September. The actor, who also had plans to go on a babymoon with his wife and first kid Misha, decided to return to Mumbai to continue with his work commitments. The actor was required to allot a different set of dates for Batti Gul Meter Chalu after the shoot of the film was delayed.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu faced a series of setbacks due to the financial crisis of KriArj Entertainment which was producing the film. The film, however, came back on track after Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series, decided to turn solo producer of the movie.

On the other hand, another film in the pipeline for Shahid Kapoor is the remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The actor will be joining the shoot of the film from July onwards. He will soon kick off the prep for this film since he is required to grow a heavy beard to portray the role of the protagonist in Arjun Reddy.

The shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu is expected to be completed by June. As for Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor will be taking paternity break in the month of September and then will resume work on Arjun Reddy post that.

Speaking of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, it is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

