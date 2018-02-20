Baaghi 2 cast to arrive in a helicopter at trailer launch

Since its inception, makers of Baaghi 2 have maintained that this film will offer a lot more than its prequel. Now we hear that they have decided to even launch the film in an epic manner. It is a known fact that the film’s trailer is all set to arrive on February 21. Now we hear that the cast too will receive a grand welcome.

For the uninitiated, the lead pair of Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Now, we hear that the duo will arrive in a helicopter at the venue! Now, we hear that the makers have planned this special entry of the actors during the trailer launch. The launch will be held at the PVR chain of theatres in Lower Parel. Hence, the helicopter will be landing at Mahalaxmi race course that is located nearby. Both the places are located quite close to each other in South Mumbai.

However, let us also tell you that the two actors would be travelling around but with a horde of 150 baaghis. From the description, it seems that Baaghi 2 trailer launch will definitely be an event to look forward to.

On the other hand, speaking on Baaghi 2, the film promises much more of high octane sequences compared to the first instalment. Just a day before the trailer launch, the makers released a sneak peek of sorts. The 10 second teaser features Tiger in neck deep water showcasing an intense look.

Many must be aware that Tiger Shroff even ditched his long locks for the film. He has been sporting a cropped hair style throughout the shoot of the film. In fact, the avatar of Disha Patani too is equally being awaited. The actress is trained in gymnastics and we wonder if we will get to see her in action in this film.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. It is slated to release on March 30. A day ago, the makers also announced Baaghi 3 which is set to go on floors in December, 2018.

