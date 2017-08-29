Baadshaho’s release deferred? Producer Bhushan Kumar clarifies

The sudden developments that happened over the past few days have raised questions whether the upcoming film Baadshaho, scheduled to release this Friday on September 1, will be postponed. On August 25, after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan was pronounced guilty in a rape case by a special CBI court in Panchkula, his supporters went berserk and resorted to violence. It left many injured and spread a wave of fear in the North, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Yesterday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan was sentenced to twenty years imprisonment. The situation is still tense and releasing a film at such a time can affect the box office prospects.

On the other hand, the Bombay High Court yesterday forced the makers of Baadshaho to drop the reworked version of the song ‘Keh Doon Tumhe’ from their film after a case was filed by the makers of the 1975 film Deewaar, in which the original song was used. Trimurti Films, the producers of Deewaar, moved court last week claiming that they have the copyrights over the music and lyrics of ‘Keh Doon Tumhe’. The Baadshaho team argued that they took the rights from Universal but it was later realized that Universal had limited rights of the said track, for sound recording alone. As a result, ‘Keh Doon Tumhe’ was dropped from the film and pulled out of all networks.

Removing a song from a film just four days before release can lead to delay in dispatching prints overseas and even in the country. But when contacted, Baadshaho producer Bhushan Kumar denied that the action drama would be delayed for this reason. He said, “Why would Baadshaho get postponed due to ‘Keh Doon Tumhe’? It was a promotional song and it was never a part of the film.”

And when asked about the situation up North, Bhushan Kumar said that a decision would be taken soon but until then, the film shall release as scheduled on September 1. He said, “It’s a wait and watch situation as of now. From what I have learnt, the situation is improving up North. Also, the tension is relegated to only a few towns. Major centers like Delhi aren’t affected.”

Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana DCruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra. It is directed by Milan Luthria.