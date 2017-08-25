Baadshaho gets an all clear from the censor

It looks like the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) is finally on a mending spree. The slick-looking new Ajay Devgn starrer Badshaho hasjust come out completely unscathed with a ‘UA’ certificate.

In spite of many action scenes and a prolonged love-making sequencenot a single frame or dialogue was touched from the 2 hour 16 minute film.Apparently the board members felt the film’s action and tender scenes were done inthe spirit of “great fun”.

Also, addsa source from the CBFC, “You will never find Ajay Devgn associated with anything even remotely off colour.”