Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.08.2017 | 8:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Baadshaho Jab Harry Met Sejal Haseena Parkar
follow us on

Baadshaho gets an all clear from the censor

BySubhash K. Jha

Baadshaho gets an all clear from the censor

It looks like the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) is finally on a mending spree. The slick-looking new Ajay Devgn starrer Badshaho hasjust come out completely unscathed with a ‘UA’ certificate.

In spite of many action scenes and a prolonged love-making sequencenot a single frame or dialogue was touched from the 2 hour 16 minute film.Apparently the board members felt the film’s action and tender scenes were done inthe spirit of “great fun”.

Also, addsa source from the CBFC, “You will never find Ajay Devgn associated with anything even remotely off colour.”

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP: Salman Khan no longer making The…

Prasoon Joshi led reformed CBFC denies…

Diljit Dosanjh dumped again…Is his career in…

WOW! Kajol and Ajay Devgn to come together…

Post Pahlaj Nihalani’s ouster, a film gets…

WOW! After Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn and Ileana…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification