Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap reveals her cancer is back in an emotional post

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a pretty insane year with two successes at the box office – Andha Dhun and Badhaai Ho. The actor has been dealing with a personal issue. In September, it was revealed that his wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with Stage 0 cancer. In a detailed post, Tahira Kashyap had shared a picture from the hospital and revealed that she underwent a partial preventive mastectomy. Now, she has informed that her cancer is back in an emotional post.

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap has revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on social media by wearing a ‘F##K CANCER’ t-shirt. In the post, she revealed that her cancer is back but as it is early detection, she is ready to fight it. “That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped!”

Tahira further wrote, “So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays???? This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn’t give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude.”

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann Khurrana earlier had given an update on his wife’s health, “About her surgery, we were glad we got to know about it (Stage 0 cancer) pretty early. We were fortunate like that.”

In the month of August, it was announced that Tahira Kashyap will be helming a project for T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar). The untitled film, a warm slice-of-life drama set in Mumbai, will go into production early next year.