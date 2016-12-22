Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti Khurrana gets into tiff with a CISF policeman

While the multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana has always stayed away from any kind of controversy, the same cannot be said about his brother Aparshakti Khurrana, who recently switched from being an RJ to an actor. During the last week of October, Aparshakti Khurrana had got into a tiff with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), when they tried to stop him from entering a restricted area in the Mumbai airport.

Aparshakti Khurrana, who was reportedly taking a flight out of Mumbai, was exhausted because he had lost his baggage. What started off as a verbal conversation with the CISF guard gradually got converted into a heated argument with Aparshakti Khurrana reportedly getting engaging in a fist fight with a CISF guard. Confirming the incident, Baburao Mukhedkar (Senior Police Inspector- Sahar police station) told a leading tabloid that Aparshakti was sent into a 24-hour remand for assaulting and threatening people in uniform.

Upon hearing the unfortunate incident, when Aparshakti Khurrana’s brother, Ayushmann Khurrana rushed to rescue his brother, but, in vain. The Mumbai Police has now reportedly filed a 50-page charge sheet, which will be presented in court this week. Turns out, if Aparshakti Khurrana is found guilty, then, he may get around three year imprisonment.

Readers may note that, Aparshakti Khurrana has been praised immensely for his performance in the recently released Dangal.