Ayushmann Khurrana turns producer with wife’s directorial Toffee

After acting in films, playback singing and releasing albums, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to don the role of a producer. The actor’s wife Tahira Kashyap recently ventured into direction and helmed a short film titled Toffee and Ayushmann has decided to produce it along with casting director Mukesh Chabbra.

Talking about her forthcoming venture, Tahira revealed that the film is about two young girls and she also expressed disappointment that the film did not have a suitable role for her actor-hubby Ayushmann. Further adding that her husband is her biggest critic, Tahira exclaimed that she was mighty surprised when he loved the script and asked her to go ahead with it. Toffee is set at the backdrop of a small town called Basti Sheikh located in Jalandhar and has been shot in guerilla style by DoP Vivek Shah.

On the other hand, Ayushmannn Khurrana can’t stop gushing about his wife’s script as he continued to mention that it deserves to be seen by people and that it despite being a short film will have the feel of a feature film. Moreover, talking about his wife’s writing skills, Ayushmann whilst maintaining that she is already an author, he also stated that she has written scripts and directed plays before.

Further, talking about how she sees her future self in the industry, Tahira expressed her desire to work as a director for feature films soon but at the same time, she also mentioned that she needs to earn this opportunity and also garner more experience in the field.