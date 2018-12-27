Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.12.2018 | 8:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Zero Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho 2.0
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana spreads Christmas cheer in Agra; to take eight day break to spend New Year with family

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a dream year as he scored back to back hits with Andha Dhun and Badhaai Ho. The acclaimed actor is currently shooting Dream Girl in Agra and he decided to bring in some Christmas cheer in the town.

Ayushmann Khurrana spreads Christmas cheer in Agra; to take eight day break to spend New Year with family

“Ayushmann joined some locals for a game of cricket on Christmas. He found out that some people in the town get together and play the game every morning. So, before he left for his shoot, he decided to play with them and had a blast. Lesser known fact about Ayushmann is that he plays cricket very well and the locals were shocked to find this out. It was a fun morning!” reveals an eyewitness from Agra.

Meanwhile, we have also learnt that Ayushmann has planned a quiet family holiday in the outskirts of Mumbai to bring in the New Year. “It has been a very hectic year for Ayushmann. He has shot 3 films and promoted two films which became super hits and then he had to also spend a lot of time promoting the success story of those projects too. He deserves a little bit of rest and alone time with family. He wraps shoot on the 27th of December and then he will spend about 8 days with his family before diving back into shooting his films,” the source adds.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana receives home cooked meals in Mathura, thanks to his neighbours!

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sanjay Dutt to have six releases in next two…

No Christmas holiday for Ranbir Kapoor and…

Ayushmann Khurrana - Shoojit Sircar out of…

Ayushmann Khurrana to speak in 3 different…

Dinesh Vijan presents Ayushmann Khurrana and…

Is Anushka Sharma PREGNANT? The Zero star…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification