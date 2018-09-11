Ayushmann Khurrana spends time at a blind school for 3 months as a part of his prep for Andha Dhun

Well, we have always appreciated the unconventional choices made by Ayushmann Khurrana in terms of his films. Like many of his contemporaries, Ayushmann also undergoes extensive prep and research for each of his roles but the one he had to do for the Sriram Raghavan thriller, Andhadhun was a tad bit more owing to the difficulty level. The actor will be seen in the role of a blind pianist for the first time and he took it up upon himself to prepare for more than three months before he gave the first shot.

“Ayushmann wanted to do justice to the character that his director had entrusted him with. He wanted the audience to forget the fact that Ayushmann has perfect vision. He didn’t want audiences to feel that he was caricaturized because he is extremely sensitive to the fact that he is playing a visually impaired man. He went to a blind school for three months straight and spent time with the children to pick up their body language and mannerisms,” informs a production source.

When contacted, Ayushmann said, “I wanted to look 100 percent genuine on screen. It is extremely sensitive to portray someone who is visually impaired and some of the great actors, the world over, have played these characters perfectly with sheer brilliance. I didn’t want to let down my director who had faith in me and in my acting skills. I went to a blind school for 3 months regularly to observe body language, mannerisms, reactions and nuances. Today, when I’m seeing the love that the audience is pouring for the trailer and my character, I feel glad that I put myself through this drill. It was tough and rigorous and needed all the attention in the world to pick such tricky nuances but acting is as much talent as it is attention to detail.”

Andhadhun also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in key roles and it is expected to hit the silver screens on October 5.

