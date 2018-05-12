Bollywood Hungama
Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘NO’ to two hero project

BySubhash K. Jha

This must have made Ajay Devgn very upset. But, Ayushmann Khurrana refused to be part of Devgn’s proposed Hindi remake of Karthik Subbaraj’s 2014 Tamil hit, Jigarthanda.

The story goes like this. Devgn, who bought the rights of the Tamil film about a gangster and a young filmmaker who wants to research on the underworld through his interaction with the gangster, offered the gangster’s part to his buddy Sanjay Dutt who has played the gangster so many times we have lost count. And, so has Dutt. For the role of the filmmaker, Devgn approached Ayushmann Khurrana who shocked the senior star by turning down the role.

Says a  source in the know, “At this point in his career after two back-to-back hits Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Ayushmann wouldn’t want to do two-hero film.”

Ayushmann Khurrana is not alone in his ‘solo’ plans. Even Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput prefer to go alone.

