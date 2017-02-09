Ayushmann Khurrana plays bartender at a popular SoBo pub

The VJ turned actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has couple of films on his platter but the actor continues to take time out and do something different. Recently, he took the guests at a popular pub in Mumbai by a surprise by playing bartender.

Before the readers think it is for one of his roles in a film, let us tell you that it has nothing to do with Bollywood. From what we hear, Ayushmann has joined a liquor maker’s campaign and the aim is to bring together all Scotch whisky lovers. For the same, the actor did something special. Ayushmann Khurrana played bartender at a happening bar located in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

Obviously, the people out there were in for a surprise when they saw the actor smoothly sailing at the bar, mixing and serving drinks for his ‘customers’. It is being said that the reaction of the guests were even recorded in a hidden camera. Rumour also has it that the guests loved the actor’s new role as a bartender and was all praises for his bartending skills. All of this being a teetotaler himself!

On the Bollywood front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the much popular Dum Laga Ke Haisha and he will next be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu and Bareilly Ki Barfi.