This is what Ayushmann Khurrana is going to be doing for World Environment Day

With many celebrities coming in the forefront to work for causes that work for animals and nature, yet another actor to extend his support for the same is Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor, who was recently seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu, recently shared his thoughts about World Environment Day and what he will be doing to contribute for the preservation of Mother Nature.

Ayushmann Khurrana, in the video, spoke about the various ways one could help the environment but he also had one advice for the film industry – he asked them to limit the use of papers and go digital whilst reading scripts. Besides talking about conservation, the actor-singer also congratulated the famous Bhamla Foundation for its 20th anniversary. He will be a part of an event organized by the foundation which will be held in suburban Mumbai on June 5.

Prior to this, Bhamla Foundation also received support from other Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Sunny Leone, Arshad Warsi, Pooja Batra, and Manish Malhotra who had been a part of the plantation drive organized by them.

On the film front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi alongside Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao as well as Aanand L. Rai’s production Shubh Mangal Savdhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar.