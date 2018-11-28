Ayushmann Khurrana endorses two variants of Samsung mobiles!

Ayushmann Khurrana is the face of mobile phone giants Samsung. The face of content cinema in India has just delivered a staggering Rs 300 crore worldwide gross box office with back to back blockbusters AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho and his brand equity is soaring high. His relatability, connect with audiences Pan India and his name is being synonymous for quality content is working wonders for his equity with all top brands. Just a few days back, he was roped in by Coca-Cola for a commercial.

“Ayushmann is endorsing two variants of mobile phones of Samsung. The brand is extremely choosy about selecting anyone as the face and looks out for names that evoke genuineness and quality. Ayushmann fits the bill to a T for them. He is a hero of new India – the India that prefers quality over gimmicks, that prefers genuine over showing off. His brand appeal is very authentic and that’s the biggest USP of Ayushmann,” says a trade source.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has had four successes in the last two years with Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho.

