Ayushmann Khurrana compares Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan!

Neha Dhupia’s Vogue BFFs has got everyone talking. The actress turned host has successfully got all the Bollywood biggies to her chat show and made them reveal dishy details about themselves and their best friends. After Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others, this week, we will have the Shubh Mangal Savdhan Jodi Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana on the couch.

In the latest episode of BFFs with Vogue, Neha Dhupia asked the two buddies, Khurrana & Pednekar to introduce each other in the true BFFs style. Keeping it all fun and gags, Ayushmann said that Bhumi has been and still is a ‘heavy-weight’ actor. He further added that, “Bhumi, you are the only actor in this country, apart from Aamir Khan that has gone through the physical transformation.” In what context did he actually mean that in, guess we will just have to watch the episode to find out.

Other than this, Ayushmann also revealed a few bedroom secrets of Bhumi. In the trailers that are already out, one sees Neha asking her guests how long can they go without sex. Ayushmann said that he can barely get through outdoor shoot when this question was deflected at Bhumi, her co-star and best friend butted in by saying, she can barely do without it for an hour. This revelation led to the three laughing their hearts out. Honest, candid and totally fun this trio will sure bring the house down this weekend.

Ayushmann and Bhumi are equally cracking on screen too. After the success of Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan, the two actors are coming together for yet another film, Manmarziyan soon.

