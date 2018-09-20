Ayushmann Khuranna stuns family by staying blindfolded at his home for Andha Dhun!

Ayushmann Khuranna has pushed the boundaries of perfectionism during his preparations for Andha Dhun. The versatile actor plays the role of a blind pianist in Sriram Raghavan’s anticipated thriller and to play the role perfectly, Ayushmann did something remarkably experimental that even shocked his family!

“Ayushmann, through his performances, have time and again proven that he is a powerhouse of talent. He left no stone unturned for Andha Dhun. Before Ayushmann started shooting for the film, he decided to stay blindfold for hours in his house and tried to navigate and do house work. Obviously, his family was extremely supportive of his experiment. This really enabled Ayushmann to get into the psyche of his character and feel his vulnerability and fighting spirit despite the odds,” reveals a source.

“You don’t really have too many reference points as to how you can understand the mind of a visually impaired person. I did my own experiments during the preparations which helped me get into the skin of my character. Staying blindfold at home made me understand how hard daily life could be. I understood the mind of the person, the psyche and how survival instincts are the only things that matter. I’m glad my family supported me through this phase. This film has certainly pushed me to the edge and I’m thankful to Sriram sir for believing in me. I feel I have become a better actor after doing this movie,” says Ayushmann.

Andha Dhun is set to release on October 5 across India.

