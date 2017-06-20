AWESOME! Tiger Shroff gifts Sabbir Khan a swanky new Mercedes

Besides being a Box-Office hit, the action thriller Heropanti also gave Bollywood its superhit actor-director pair in the form of Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan. The duo is now all set to recreate their magic yet again in the most awaited film Munna Michael.

Speaking about Munna Michael, the film just got wrapped up recently. As a token of appreciation and goodwill gesture, Tiger Shroff gifted Sabbir Khan a gleaming new Mercedes car! A source from the sets revealed, while the shoot was on Tiger and Sabbir would explore Delhi and would saviour the food which was one of the highlights of Delhi. But on the wrap of the film Sabbir was taken back when he had a surprise from Tiger in the form of a brand new Mercedes.

Commenting on the same Sabbir Khan says, “Tiger and the entire family is known for their large heartedness but this was such a shocking surprise. I am totally moved by Tiger now I just wish I could drive :)”

As for Munna Michael, besides Tiger Shroff, it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal, who makes her debut with the film. The film whose story revolves around a young man from the streets, called Munna (Tiger Shroff), who from a young age was a big fan of Michael Jackson, is slated to release on July 21 this year.