AWESOME! Salman Khan’s Sultan to compete for top honors at Shanghai International Film Festival

Even though the Salman Khan– Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan had got released last year, it still continues to make news and waves. Sultan, which was an emotional, underdog story, has been now shortlisted to compete for top honors at the ‘Shanghai International Film Festival’,

which is to be held this month. For starters, the said event happens to be a premium festival that focusses on quality cinema from China and South East Asia.

Speaking about the same, Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “As a film, Sultan is a home grown story of a fighter and an underdog rooted in our country’s soil. The film’s action reflects this and has won popular opinion over in India. That China, a nation with a proud legacy of cinema and a priceless heritage of classic action and martial arts, has found it suitable to feature in an action competition section is huge gratification to us. We are excited and proud to be part of Shanghai International Film Festival.”

Readers may recall that, prior to ‘Shanghai International Film Festival’, Sultan had also been screened at the prestigious ‘Busan International Film Festival’ and the ‘IFFI Goa’.