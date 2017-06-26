AWESOME! Legendary Dilip Kumar starrer films’ memorabilia sell BIG at Osian’s auction

Only recently, we had reported about the thespian Dilip Kumar’s latest post on the social media in which he was seen wearing a blue shirt and beige pair of pants. The 94 year old actor, who shared the photograph on the social media, captioned the same stating “Saira asked me to try this new shirt and pant. Comfortable.”

The latest update on the legendary actor Dilip Kumar is that, an extremely rare set of an original watercolour, mixed media and collage showcard artworks of his film Ram Aur Shyam sold for a whopping

Rs. 3.36 lakh at the famous Osian’s ‘The Greatest Indian Show On Earth 2 – Vintage Film Memorabilia, Publicity Materials & Arts Auction’, which was held on June 22. Besides that, a very unique 12-sheet teaser of his hit film Kranti was sold for a staggering price of Rs. 3 lakh. The memorabilia of other films which fetched huge amounts included Andaz (Rs. 1.20 lakh), Mela (Rs. 48,000), Aan (Rs. 52,800), Sikandar (Rs. 78,000), Kal Aaj Aur Kal (Rs. 54,400) and Bobby (Rs. 74,400).

Speaking about the auction, Neville Tuli (Chairman- The Osian’s Group) said that the value of film memorabilia was there till the time technology replaced hand-painted posters and show cards with printed ones. He added that it was not far away when the finest scholars and researchers would flock to India to understand the profound role the cinematic and related arts have played in developing culture.