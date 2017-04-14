AWESOME! Aamir Khan’s Dangal will release in China on this day

With China becoming one of the strongest markets for Aamir Khan’s film, the actor-producer is planning on cashing in on the same for his last release Dangal. The sports drama based on the life of real life wrestler Mahavir Phogat will release in China on May 5.

In fact, reportedly, Aamir Khan and director of the film Nitesh Tiwari will be leaving tonight to promote Dangal in China. The actor shares an extremely special relationship with this territory, as his movies PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 have secured the place of the top 3 highest grossing Indian films at the China box office.

His film PK became the highest grossing Indian film ever in China as it not only set the cash registers ringing at the box office but it also got an extensive release in 4000 screens across the country. Besides that, his yet another film 3 Idiots was one of the first films that were screened in China since 1970.

Considering the connection that the actor shares with the country, it is no surprise that Dangal is all set to release in a bigger way. A source close to the project said, “Aamir Khan enjoys a huge fan following in China as well. The distributor has planned a huge scale release across the country.”

Even in India, Dangal has set and broken several records by posting in one of the largest box collections not only for the year but even otherwise comparatively. The film also had a long shelf life in the theatres with little or no competition in theatres and multiplexes.

Tracing the journey of Mahavir Phogat and also sensitively touching upon his relationship with his wrestler-daughters Geeta and Babita, Dangal also breaks prejudices regarding gender discrimination. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles, the film released in India on December 23.