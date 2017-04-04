Athiya Shetty to set up a foundation for animal welfare

Just a day ago we had reported that Athiya Shetty, who has been involved in charity work since childhood, had decided to personally look into causes she believes in. Besides working for the development of underprivileged children, the actress also feels passionately about animal welfare.

Athiya Shetty has always wanted to work towards the social cause of animal rights and now, according to recent reports, she will be establishing a foundation that works towards preventing cruelty against animals. It is also being said that the actress has always been close to pets and she wanted to start the organization which will give her an opportunity to involve others in the cause.

From what we hear, she will be taking her mother Mana Shetty’s help in setting up the foundation that will enable her to finally be able to do something for the cause. Interestingly, Athiya has seven dogs.

When contacted, Athiya spoke about her dream foundation adding, “My mum is involved in a lot of NGO work. She is the best person to help me with this, as she has a lot of knowledge. We aim to look after their well-being, be it providing them with shelter or taking care of their health. We will also rescue animals that are injured.”