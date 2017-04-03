Athiya Shetty reveals her secret to happiness

While we haven’t spotted her too often on the silver screen, Athiya Shetty is gearing up for her second film. The actress, who hails from a filmy family, is equally philanthropic despite her young age and has been like that since childhood.

It is a known fact that Athiya’s mother Mana Shetty has been working for ‘Save The Children’ for years now and hence charity has been a part of her life since childhood. Talking about it in an interview, the actress added, “I started it when I was 10. I used to go after school got over, and help teach the mentally challenged children. And then as I grew older, I started working with the adolescent girls who have been rescued.”

Now Athiya Shetty has been looking into charity work personally despite her shoot schedules and other work commitments. She says that it is time more than money that plays an integral role in the development of these children although she does try to help them financially too. “Time I feel is more important for these children, they feel so special and loved when you even spend half a day with them. Seeing them happy makes you happy. But besides that I try and give a percentage of my income and also clothes and whatever I think they’d like/need,” said the actress.

However, Athiya credits her mother for her empathetic attitude towards the children. “She’s so passionate about taking care of these children and making sure they receive an education. Education is every child’s right no matter what.” She also can’t stop appreciating her mentor and superstar Salman Khan who runs the Being Human Foundation. “I think he (Salman Khan) is the most selfless human being. And I wish I could even do 5% of what he does for people.”

Athiya Shetty’s next film is Mubarakan where she is paired opposite Arjun Kapoor. The latter plays a double role and the film will also bring together the real chacha-bhatija pair of Anil Kapoor with Arjun for the first time on the silver screen. It also stars Ileana D’Cruz and is directed by Anees Bazmee.