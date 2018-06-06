Athiya Shetty to play a FOOTBALLER in her next and here are the details!

Last seen in Mubarakan, Suniel Shetty’s daughter is all set to return with a power packed role on the big screen. Athiya Shetty has signed her next film in which she essays the role of a footballer. Inspired by the Kashmiri female football player, Afshan Ashiq, the film titled Hope Solo will showcase her controversial story from a sports persona to being termed as a stone-pelter.

If reports are to be believed, the rights for her story was purchased by Gulshan Grover’s US based son Sanjay. Hope Solo marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Manish Harishankar, who has previously assisted Rajkumar Hirani in some renowned films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Halla Bol amongst others. Saiwyn Quadras, who has previously adapted the life story of Mary Kom and Neerja, will be writing the script of this film.

Speaking on Athiya Shetty, we hear that the actress has already started her prep for the film. She has been practicing football continuously every day to essay the role of Afshan Ashiq. The actress is also taking training sessions to be a goalkeeper. Besides that, Athiya will have to learn Kashmiri language and is also required to master the accent for the film.

On the other hand, speaking on Hope Solo, reports have it that the film will not be a success story. However, it will feature the hopes, aspirations, dreams of Afshan. It will also include many social movements like the Khelo India [program for the development of sports in the country], Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative focusing on women empowerment which have been an integral part of Afshan’s life.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage. Although, the preps for Hope Solo have started, we hear that the producer of the film, Sanjay is currently in the process of casting actors in other integral roles. An official announcement on the other details is eagerly awaited as of now.

Also Read: Too Glam To Give A Damn – Athiya Shetty spells DRAMA in this Amit Aggarwal ensemble!