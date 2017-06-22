Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 1:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Ashutosh Gowariker to participate ‘In Conversation’ Masterclass at the British Film Institute in London

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Ashutosh Gowariker to participate 'In Conversation' Masterclass at the British Film Institute in London

India’s renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been invited by the British Film Institute to give an onstage Masterclass at the prestigious British Film Institute (BFI) Southbank on June 23, during the London Indian Film Festival that opens on June 22.

Post the Masterclass, Ashutosh will also give a Screen Talk at Cineworld Broad in Birmingham on June 24. Ashutosh’s critically acclaimed film Jodhaa Akbar too shall be screened on June 25 at BFI Southbank followed by an introduction by Ashutosh himself. With a reach of over 150 million worldwide, London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) is Europe’s largest South Asian film festival and takes place in London and Birmingham over 11 screens.

While the ‘In Conversation’ Masterclass will be moderated by Nasreen Munni Kabir, talking about it, Gowariker said, “Honoured to be there at the oldest and most prestigious institute in the world – the BFI! It has always been a great source of movies, and a very resourceful library. Cinema discussions as an art form are in abundance here.”

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter prepares…

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay…

BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt to be the chief guest…

IIFA 2017: Diljit Dosanjh, Salman Khan,…

OMG! A Bollywood superstar has come under…

Akshay Kumar wants to return his National…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification