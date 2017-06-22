Ashutosh Gowariker to participate ‘In Conversation’ Masterclass at the British Film Institute in London

India’s renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been invited by the British Film Institute to give an onstage Masterclass at the prestigious British Film Institute (BFI) Southbank on June 23, during the London Indian Film Festival that opens on June 22.

Post the Masterclass, Ashutosh will also give a Screen Talk at Cineworld Broad in Birmingham on June 24. Ashutosh’s critically acclaimed film Jodhaa Akbar too shall be screened on June 25 at BFI Southbank followed by an introduction by Ashutosh himself. With a reach of over 150 million worldwide, London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) is Europe’s largest South Asian film festival and takes place in London and Birmingham over 11 screens.

While the ‘In Conversation’ Masterclass will be moderated by Nasreen Munni Kabir, talking about it, Gowariker said, “Honoured to be there at the oldest and most prestigious institute in the world – the BFI! It has always been a great source of movies, and a very resourceful library. Cinema discussions as an art form are in abundance here.”