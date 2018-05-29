Arunoday Singh to publish his poetry book

Having acted in unconventional films, Arunoday Singh has managed to keep his love for acting alive. But the actor also has another passion that he likes to follow – poetry. While it was only restricted to self and later to social media, the words have now found its final destination in books. Singh has decided to turn into poet by going ahead and publishing his work in a book.

Arunoday Singh has taken the decision of publishing the compilation of poems which will not just include his words but also drawings and calligraphy by him. The actor, who last featured in the Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail, spoke about his love for poetry in recent reports.

According to them, the actor always was keen on getting his work published but he mentioned that he wasn’t confident about doing so. He went on to add that he didn’t consider himself worthy of doing so until a year ago only to realize that it is his own insecurities. So now, he has asserted that he is ready and also believes that now there are enough people to read his verses.

Fans and followers of Arunoday Singh would be aware that the actor has often taken to social media to showcase his poems. Going by the name of ‘sufisoul’, the actor’s work, we hear, are much appreciated on these platforms.