Arshad Warsi speaks up on Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 legal controversy

Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 ran into legal trouble after an advocate from Nanded filed a petition against the film. The petition stated that the film is showing Indian judicial system and the legal profession in the bad light. The case was taken to Bombay High Court after which the court ordered to chop off four scenes and drop the mention of Lucknow in the film.

Arshad Warsi, who played the role Jolly in the first film, was very supportive when Akshay Kumar took over the role. Now speaking to a leading daily about the legal hassles the sequel has been in, he said that the makers of Jolly LLB had to go through the same thing after a few lawyers filed a petition against them. They had demanded to stall the release of the first part back then. Arshad further added that they had a more generous judge last time who had asked the petitioners whether he should show the kind of mistakes they had made in the petition.

Talking about the noise makers, Arshad added that the bigger the movie or the star, people push their personal agenda targeting the industry. They make all kinds of noise but the sad part is that the law machinery doesn’t care.

Arshad was later asked whether the cold war between him and Jolly LLB 2 director Subhash Kapoor had ended as there were reports that suggested that the actor was pissed off when the role went to Akshay Kumar. To this, he said that he can never have a bad blood with Kabir Khan, Subhash Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani. He knows that if he is ever required for something, he is sure they would call him. He said that he won’t ever force himself on friends and mess up their films. He clarified that he was never upset about not getting Jolly LLB 2. He said that Akshay and Subhash are friends and nothing will ever change his equation with them.