Arms Act Case: Salman Khan signs Rs 20, 000 bail bond before Jodhpur court

After 19 years, the Chief Judicial Magistrate court had acquitted Salman Khan in the Illegal Arms Act case against him earlier in January this year. The case was registered against Salman Khan on the charges of killing two blackbucks (Chinkara) during the filming his 1998 film, Hum Saath Saath Hain. However, post the acquittal, the Rajasthan government had appealed against Salman Khan’s acquittal in March 2017.

Today, August 4, Salman Khan appeared before Jodhpur Court regarding the same. He arrived at 12:45 pm this afternoon and quickly left after signing the bail bond of Rs 20,000. Salman Khan’s lawyer Hastimal Saraswat informed that the court wanted Salman to appear before the court and sign the bail bond. Now, that bail bond is signed, the next court hearing will be on October 5, 2017. For next hearing, Salman Khan is not required to appear.

On the work front, Salman Khan will now fly to Abu Dhabi to begin the last schedule of his upcoming action drama, Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif will be starring opposite him for five years. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.