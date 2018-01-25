Arjun Reddy director says he won’t direct the Hindi version with Arjun Kapoor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga who directed one of last year’s most striking films Arjun Reddy, is caught in a strange dilemma, not of his making. The Hindi remake rights of Arjun Reddy have now gone to producers Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. They are keen on the original director Sandeep Reddy Vanga directing the Hindi remake. But Vanga clearly had other plans for his Telugu masterpiece in Hindi. “I had all but finalized Shahid Kapoor for the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. We had met and discussed the character and all the details of how it was to be interpreted for a Hindi audience. But my co-producer had other plans,” sighs Vanga.

Three days before the release of Arjun Reddy, Vanga wrote off the remake rights to his associate. “He came to me with an emotional plea, wanting me to put his father’s name in the credits as a producer. At that time I was thinking only of somehow releasing the film on time. I had put everything into this film. When we couldn’t find a producer for the film my family and I put out own money in to produce Arjun Reddy. However at the last minute I signed a document as per my associate’s desire.”

Resultantly Vanga lost financial control over the remake rights of Arjun Reddy. After going into advanced talks for the Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor, Vanga has now lost the opportunity to direct Shahid in the Hindi remake. Says Vanga, “I’ve come to know that the remake rights of Arjun Reddy have been sold to in Hindi and the Hindi remake would star Arjun Kapoor. I am caught in a dilemma, as I’ve already locked in Shahid for the role.”

Vanga dismisses talk of Varun Dhawan being approached for the Hindi remake. “I wanted Ranveer Singh. When that didn’t work out I approached Shahid Kapoor. We met and discussed the remake at length. Now I’ve been informed the film will be made with Arjun Kapoor. It’s a very embarrassing situation for me. I don’t know how I’ll face Shahid. I am new to all this. Arjun Reddy was my first film. I don’t know how the casting procedure works in the Hindi or Telugu film industry.”

Although Boney Kapoor has personally met Vanga in Hyderabad, the director is unlikely to direct the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. “Mr Boney Kapoor has met me and was very warm and accommodating. But I am not sure it’s right for me to direct the film with another actor after I’ve discussed it with Shahid. In any case I’d wish the project my very best. After all it’s my baby.”

If Sandeep Reddy Vanga does decide to direct Arjun Reddy in Hindi he will have one immediate prerequisite. “Arjun Kapoor will have to lose 20 kgs,” says Vanga firmly.

Is Arjun ‘Reddy’ for the challenge?