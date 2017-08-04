Arjun Rampal off to meet Al Capone’s family in the US

Al Capone, America’s most notorious gangster who died 70 years ago, is one of the sources of inspiration for Arjun Rampal to play Arun Gawli in the bio-pic Daddy that Ashim Ahluwalia has made.

Now as the release of Daddy approaches Arjun wants to involve Capone’s family, get them to watch his film and meet the real-life Gawli. In fact the enterprising producer-actor has been stealthily making trips to the US to work out the Capone connection which will soon materialize. Director Aushim Ahluwalia who earlier made the dark stark bio-pic Miss Lovely on the horror specialists the Ramsay Brothers, has clearly been inspired by Capone in Daddy.

Says Arjun, “Al Capone was the Big Daddy of crime in America. But he was also a philanthropist and a socially-concerned individual. I’ve played Gawli as an honest simple dedicated individual with a dark side to his personality. I see many similarities between Gawli and Capone.”

It remains to be seen how the Capone clan reacts to the Gawali bio-pic and to Arjun’s performance.

Arjun also intends to introduce Gawli to the Capone family.