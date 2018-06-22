Arjun Patiala: Sunny Leone to essay THIS role in this Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon film

In a recent turn of events, it has been reported that Sunny Leone will essay a special role in Arjun Patiala. The film will bring together Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon together for the first time. As for Sunny, the actress will be seen in a special appearance.

It is a known fact that Sunny’s dance numbers garner immense attention. Whether it was her ‘Laila’ act in Raees or the rustic dance in Baadshaho, the numbers have often become chartbusters. And now this time around, the film will yet again see Sunny grooving to a peppy number. However, we hear that her cameo will not be restricted only to dancing.

A source close to the development informed that the actress will be grooving with Diljit to a sizzling dance track which will be shot in the first week of July over three days on a special set being put up in Mumbai. “It will be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly who is also working on the other songs in the film. The actresses’ look is currently being worked upon,” added the source.

Arjun Patiala will also see Kriti Sanon reuniting with her Dilwale co-actor Varun Sharma. In the comic caper, Kriti plays a scoop-hungry reporter with a TV channel while Diljit will essay the role of a quirky, small-town policeman, Varun is his lackey with a sarcastic tongue, Onida Singh and Zeeshan Qadri is the baddie with the phatka, School.

Dinesh Vijan, Producer confirms news and adds, Sunny’s character goes by the name of Baby Narula and is a beauty parlour owner, whom Arjun Patiala helps out. “In a special appearance, Sunny plays a small town beautiful and traditional Punjabi girl which is very close to what Sunny’s core is,” he maintained.

Arjun Patiala is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Leyzell. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, it is slated to release on September 13.