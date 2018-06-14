Bollywood Hungama
Arjun Kapoor’s busy schedule keeps him away from family

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Kapoor, after completing his Namaste England shoot, ensured that he got to spend some time with his father and sisters – Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor. He also ensured that he celebrated Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s birthday as she was in London for the same. Now, as the family continues to enjoy their vacation, Arjun has no time to spend some more time with his dear family. He had to back in Mumbai to rehearse for IIFA and also to shoot for a brand.

A source close to Arjun said, “Arjun has plunged into IIFA rehearsals ahead of his act at the star studded weekend. He has been planning an outstandingly entertaining act and is giving his best to it. He is also going to shoot for a big brand that he has signed recently. Between his rehearsals and this shoot, Arjun is also completing work on his on-going films with preps and meetings. While he took a two day break to be with his family in London, being forced to return early Arjun is completely back at work now.”

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in back to back four much awaited films – Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India’s Most Wanted and Panipat. Besides this Arjun Kapoor is also set to perform at the upcoming IIFA awards this year.

