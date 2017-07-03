Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s next film with Dibakar Banerjee gets a title

It was five years ago when Arjun Kapoor made his big debut with Ishaqzaade which got him appreciation from both the critics and the audience. At the time, Parineeti Chopra was still a newbie with just one movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. But, it was Ishaqzaade that gave her big break as the lead actress.

As we had reported earlier, five years later Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are coming together for a movie helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film is titled as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. With a quirky title and a winsome leading pair, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar piques interest.

The film is a story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different Indias. This story could happen to any of us and is very relatable in the contemporary India. But, it happens to Sandeep and Pinky. Two more unlikely protagonists in one film are unimaginable. They are united in one thing only. Their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will present Arjun and Parineeti’s sizzling chemistry in a dramatic thriller. Director Dibakar Banerjee said, “This feels like my first film, again. I’ve had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can’t stand each other but can’t survive without each other.”

Arjun Kapoor said, “It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co- actor. Dibakar Banerjee is a name synonymous with being the torchbearer of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can’t wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon.”

Parineeti Chopra added, “After Ishaqzaade, Arjun and I used to dream about working with Dibakar one day! His films are so different and always make an impact. I am soo ready to bite my teeth into this character and give the audience something intense!”

Previously, Yash Raj Films and Dibakar Banerjee have collaborated on Titli and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The film will roll out by the end of the year.