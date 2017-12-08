Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra immortalize Uttarakhand’s village

Last month, we saw Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra diving into the shoot of their next, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, braving the smoggy weather of Delhi. Now, we hear that the actors are shooting for the film in Uttarakhand and the areas they would be shooting would transform into an ambitious dam in the near future.

For years, films have immortalized people with extraordinary untold stories and celebrated their life, and now it seems Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will immortalize certain areas of Uttarakhand that are set to be part of an ambitious dam project. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film thus becomes the only and last movie that will capture how Jhulpur and Jhulaghat looked before the dam is constructed on the villages, changing their existence forever.

A source informed, “Arjun and Parineeti are currently shooting in a village at the Indo-Nepal border, which will soon be immersed underwater. Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial venture will end up being a unique visual record of this quaint border village called Jhulaghat. The Kali river runs through it and there is a huge plan to build the Pancheswar dam that will forever change the topography of Jhulpur and Jhulaghat. The memories will remain alive and will be captured forever in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.”

The source further added, “The locals are really excited that the memory of the village will live with them. They have been huge supporters of the film crew as they realise this is going to be the first and the last film to be shot in Jhulaghat. They want to live this experience that two of Bollywood’s biggest stars were shooting in their village.”

While this small, beautiful slice of rural India will have to make way for development, its existence on celluloid will always remain a sentimental reference point.

Talking about the film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar falls in the genre of an entertaining thriller, and is set to release on August 3, 2018.