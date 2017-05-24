Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.05.2017 | 7:53 PM IST

This is how Arjun Kapoor extended his support towards the LGBTQ community

This is how Arjun Kapoor extended his support towards the LGBTQ community

Do you remember the humorous online video of actor Imran Khan that was made in support of homosexuality? The Gen Y stars are never inhibited to support causes that they truly believe in, no matter how unconventional they are. In a similar move of sorts, now Arjun Kapoor will be extending his support towards the LGBTQ community in his own way.

Arjun Kapoor will be attending the eight edition of the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival as the chief guest. He will also be lighting the ceremonial lamp at the event which will be held in Liberty Cinema in South Mumbai as well as will be unveiling the festival catalogue too.

Talking about the same, Arjun Kapoor revealed that the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer community need a voice and support. He also spoke about how cinema can be used as a medium to create awareness and to reach out people. Besides this, Arjun also appreciated the line-up of films at the festival.

Last seen in Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor is now gearing up for the comedy Mubarakan in which he plays a double role and he will be sharing screen space for the first time with his real life uncle Anil Kapoor.

