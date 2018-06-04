Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.06.2018 | 5:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Veere Di Wedding Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
follow us on

Arbaaz Khan’s cricket betting scandal shocked Salman Khan and family

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There is a blanket of silence fallen over Salman’s familial residence Galaxy Apartment after Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan’s alleged confession of involvement in betting for the IPL. While no one in the family is willing to make a statement, not even the usually outspoken and forthright Khan patriarch Salim Khan, a close friend of Salman Khan says the family is in a ‘state of shock’.

Arbaaz Khan's cricket betting scandal shocked Salman Khan and family

“I don’t think anyone in the family knew about this (Arbaaz’s IPL betting). Arbaaz didn’t share this with anyone. Salman and the family came to know about it only when he was summoned to be interrogated. Now they’re waiting for Arbaaz to tell them details of what happened. No one in the family will persuade Arbaaz to talk. The family lives together. But each member is given space to what he wants,” says the friend.

None of Salman’s friends will speak to him about this unsavoury controversy which has raised its ugly head from nowhere. “They don’t know what hit them. I think neither Salim Saab nor Salman has interfered with Arbaaz’s life. The very public breakup with his wife Malaika Arora and his subsequent association with another woman….I don’t think anyone in the family was happy with this. Now this latest controversy is quite a setback,” says the friend.

With Salman Khan currently out in the public domain promoting his new film it would be hard for the usually outspoken actor to maintain a stoic silence over his brother’s alleged misdemeanour.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan CONFESSES to losing out on Rs. 2.80 crores in IPL betting

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s how Salman Khan is planning on…

Arbaaz Khan to record his statement at Thane…

Arbaaz Khan CONFESSES to losing out on Rs.…

Salman Khan – Remo Dsouza dance film back on…

DOUBLE TREAT! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan…

BREAKING: Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification