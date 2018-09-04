Anushka’s production house, Clean Slate Films, ventures into ad film production

After turning producer with her brother Karnesh Sharma and making films like NH10, Phillauri and Pari, Anushka Sharma is widening the scope of work of their production house. Clean Slate Films has ventured into also producing ad films and the brother-sister duo is clear that the ad production department will resonate the same core values as their film production arm.

“Anushka along with her brother has shown that she will push the envelope and break new grounds with every film that comes out of her production house. She is driven purely by strong content that makes for engaging, disruptive yet hugely entertaining cinema and wants the ad film unit to also take up work that resonates these values,” said a source close to the development.

“Anushka will be starring in the ad film that is being produced by her company. It is for one of the most reputed travel solution companies in the world (Cox & Kings) which has also signed her on as the brand ambassador. The ad film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and it will present Anushka as a jet-setting, cool individual looking to collect new and outstanding memories through her travels,” the source added.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma will be playing the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. The film also featured Katrina Kaif in an integral role. The Aanand L. Rai directorial will revolve around the life of two imperfect individuals. Shah Rukh will essay the role of a vertically challenged man in the film. It is expected to hit the theatres on December 21.